NY launches ‘Am I Eligible’ app to help people determine when they can get the COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — As COVID-19 vaccines roll off the shelves and into the arms of New Yorkers, many are wondering when it’s their turn to roll up their sleeves.

New York State has launched a new “Am I Eligible” app to help residents determine when they are eligible for the vaccine. If you are eligible, the app will connect you with where you can get the shot and allow you to schedule an appointment.

Click here to use the “Am I Eligible” app.

Vaccines are being given in an order that protects the most vulnerable and frontline workers first. New York is currently in Phase 1A of the federal government’s vaccine rollout plan. This includes patient-facing hospital healthcare workers, nursing home and assisted living facility residents and staff, EMT volunteers and staff, and those who are administering the vaccine.

While details of the next phase have yet to be released, according to the CDC’s website, people of all ages with underlying illnesses that put them at significant risk and older adults living in congregate settings will be the next to be vaccinated.