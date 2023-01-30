UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to AAA Northeast, the average gas price across New York State is up 7 cents from last week and 17 cents from December 30th.
At $3.57 per gallon, New York’s average price is also 7 cents higher than the national average.
Nationally, today’s average price is 33 cents higher than last month, and 14 cents higher than this day last year.
Take a look at how New York stacks up against other states in the Northeast.
|State
|Current Price
|One Week Ago
|One Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|New York
|$3.57
|$3.50
|$3.40
|$3.54
|Massachusetts
|$3.43
|$3.37
|$3.36
|$3.39
|Rhode Island
|$3.41
|$3.35
|$3.26
|$3.37
|Connecticut
|$3.35
|$3.28
|$3.14
|$3.51
For a more advanced breakdown click here.