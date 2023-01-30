UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to AAA Northeast, the average gas price across New York State is up 7 cents from last week and 17 cents from December 30th.

At $3.57 per gallon, New York’s average price is also 7 cents higher than the national average.

Nationally, today’s average price is 33 cents higher than last month, and 14 cents higher than this day last year.

Take a look at how New York stacks up against other states in the Northeast.

StateCurrent PriceOne Week AgoOne Month AgoOne Year Ago
New York$3.57$3.50$3.40$3.54
Massachusetts$3.43$3.37$3.36$3.39
Rhode Island $3.41$3.35$3.26$3.37
Connecticut$3.35$3.28$3.14$3.51

