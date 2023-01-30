UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to AAA Northeast, the average gas price across New York State is up 7 cents from last week and 17 cents from December 30th.

At $3.57 per gallon, New York’s average price is also 7 cents higher than the national average.

Nationally, today’s average price is 33 cents higher than last month, and 14 cents higher than this day last year.

Take a look at how New York stacks up against other states in the Northeast.

State Current Price One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York $3.57 $3.50 $3.40 $3.54 Massachusetts $3.43 $3.37 $3.36 $3.39 Rhode Island $3.41 $3.35 $3.26 $3.37 Connecticut $3.35 $3.28 $3.14 $3.51

For a more advanced breakdown click here.