NY Cider Week goes statewide for the first time

BEACON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Cider Association is holding a new model for their annual Cider Week festivals. For 2021, Cider Week New York will, for the first time ever, host events across the entire state.

The new expanded format will include two Cider Week festivals with the first held in the spring from May 15-31 and the second held in the fall from October 2-17. As New York state begins to safely and thoughtfully re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic, Cider Week New York 2021 will include a hybrid mix of both virtual and socially distanced in-person events including special flights, virtual tastings, panels, local promotions and dinners.

Directly tied to New York’s agricultural cash crop of apples, cider in New York has seen an unprecedented growth explosion of over 450% over the past ten years and now has a $1.6 billion economic impact to the NY state economy. With over 140 producers making over 5 million gallons of cider every year, New York continues to rank first in the country for the number of cider producers.

For more information, a full listing of the 37 cidery participants and events, and where to buy cider, cider lovers can visit the Cider Week website. Virtual Cider Week programming can be viewed at New York Cider Association TV Channel on YouTube.