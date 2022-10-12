BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James will host a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department on Saturday, October 15th, at the St. Mary’s Recreation Center.

This event is part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to help protect New York communities from gun violence and keep families safe.

The buyback will accept – with no questions asked – working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site.

Those who turn in guns will receive money in the form of prepaid gift cards once the weapon is secured by law enforcement officers on site.

They will be providing the following amount for firearms turned in on site:

$250 per assault rifle

$150 per handgun

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working or antique gun

Up to $100 additional payment per ghost gun

Up to $25 per homemade gun. 3D printed gun, or gun part

There is no limit to the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box.

This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun.