TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) This month’s In the Kitchen with CCE segment features a fruit served in a savory fashion.

Nutritionist Tara Kenyon is preparing a Roasted Pork and Peach Crostini. The finger food also has goat cheese and arugula, giving it representation among all the major food groups: fruit, vegetables, grains, dairy and meat. Kenyon says peaches are grown in this area and are typically harvested from July into September. She says locally grown fruit is fresher and often sweeter and more flavorful. Kenyon says peaches are loaded with vitamins A, C, potassium and plenty of fiber. But the crostini recipe works with other fruit as well.

“If you don’t want to use peaches, you can use apples. If you don’t want to use arugula, you could use spinach. And of course, there are a lot of different breads that you could put it on top of. If you didn’t want to use the goat cheese, you could absolutely use feta cheese. So, really whatever you have, whatever is available and to your taste,” said Kenyon.

Kenyon says the simple to make dish works as a great appetizer or dish to bring to a party.

She reminds people that the Broome County Regional Farmers Market has more than fresh produce, you can purchase meats and cheeses there too.



You can watch the full cooking demonstration down below.