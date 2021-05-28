Nutrition in the Kitchen: Nutty Asparagus Salad

BINGHAMTON, NY – Our monthly Nutrition in the Kitchen segment features a nutrient dense spring vegetable that’s easy to prepare.

Today, Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutrition Educator Kathleen Cook is preparing a Nutty Asparagus Salad.

In this recipe, the asparagus is lightly cooked so that it’s tender but not mushy.

Cook adds the asparagus to a bed of mixed greens along with orange slices, walnuts and a homemade vinaigrette made with olive oil, orange juice, sugar and spices.

Cook says asparagus is loaded with fiber, folate, vitamins A, C and K and more.

“A trace element called chromium which is also very, very good for helping people control their blood sugar level. It helps your body manage insulin and glucose so it’s really good for that. I also mentioned that it’s great for a diuretic. If you have problems with retaining fluids a lot, it’s a great way to help your body get rid of extra fluids,” says Cook.

Cook says local asparagus should still be available at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market for a couple more weeks but mixed greens are often for sale year-round.

And she says local mixed greens stay fresher longer than those bought at the grocery store.

There are online nutrition classes available at the CCE Broome Nutrition Facebook page.

