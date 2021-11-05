Nutrition in the Kitchen: Harvest Salad

TOWN OF DICKINSON – And now it’s time for our collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension: Nutrition in the Kitchen.

This dish called, Harvest Salad, features a delicata squash, pomegranate seeds, feta cheese, and pumpkin seeds.

It’s being topped with a maple balsamic vinaigrette.

The vinaigrette consists of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, dijon mustard and salt and pepper.

Nutrition Educator, Tara Kenyon, says the featured item in this dish, delicata squash has a lot of vitamin A, Vitamin C and dietary fiber in it.

“One cup of delicata squash has about 500 mg of potassium, which is more than your average banana and potassium is really important for keeping your blood pressure under control,” she said.

Kenyon suggests waiting to top the salad with the maple balsamic vinaigrette until the dish is ready to be served.

She also says the pomegranate seeds can be replaced with dried cranberries and you can also toast your own pumpkin seeds.

There are online nutrition classes available at the CCE Broome Nutrition Programs Facebook page.