Nutrition in the Kitchen: Corn, tomato and cucumber salad

BINGHAMTON, NY – This dish includes ingredients that are all in season in our latest installment of Nutrition in the Kitchen.

Tara Kenyon, Associate Director of Programs with Cornell Cooperative Extension, made a corn, tomato and cucumber salad for us..

The recipe also calls for red onion and a herb, Kenyon chose parsley but it could be substituted for cilantro, basil or even mint.

With corn being the featured item, Kenyon says it doesn’t have as many vitamins and minerals as other vegetables, it is higher in protein.

“One ear of corn provides about 3 grams of protein. It also has antioxidants, it’s got dietary fiber to help with a healthy digestive system and it’s also a gluten free whole grain,” says Kenyon.

Kenyon says for the dressing, it’s best to let it absorb into the salad for a few hours to get the best taste possible.



