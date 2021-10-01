Nutrition in the Kitchen: Colorful Apple Salad

BINGHAMTON, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension is here to help you make the most of apple season with this month’s Nutrition in the Kitchen.

CCE Nutrition Educator Kathleen Cook made a Colorful Apple Salad, using a variety of fresh apples, yogurt, raisins and dried cranberries.

The meal provides fiber and potassium from the apples, as well as protein from the yogurt and iron from the added fruits.

Cook says it’s also great for kids, due to the variety of textures.

The apple salad requires no baking, making it a quick snack.

Cook says you could also pair it with quinoa, rice or oatmeal for a nutritious breakfast.

“A lot of people don’t think about eating something like brown rice or quinoa for breakfast, but if you have a pot of that, it could be cold or hot, and you just add the apple salad to it, you’re getting 3 different types of food groups,” says Cook.

If you’re planning ahead, Cook says the salad will stay fresh for 3 or 4 days in the fridge.

To learn more about CCE Nutritional programs, visit the CCE Broome Nutrition Programs page on Facebook.

Watch Cook demonstrate how to make the salad below: