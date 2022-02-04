BINGHAMTON, NY – This month’s Nutrition in the Kitchen segment features a hot soup for cold winter days

Nutritionist Tara Kenyon from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is preparing Butternut Squash and Red Lentil Soup.

She sautes onion and garlic with spices and then adds that to squash, lentils and vegetable stock in a crock pot.

After cooking for 4 hours, the soup is blended and garnished with greek yogurt and roasted pumpkin seeds.

Kenyon says butternut squash is high in A, B and C vitamins as well as fiber.

And the red lentils add creaminess and protein.

Kenyon says don’t automatically throw away the squash seeds.

“You can keep them and roast them yourself. All forms of squash seeds are really high in tryptophan. Your body uses that to make melatonin, which helps you sleep better at night, as well as serotonin which boosts your mood,” says Kenyon.

Kenyon says squashes, including acorn, spaghetti and delicata, all last well into the winter when stored in a cool, dry place and may still be available at the Broome County Farmers Market.

It’s open Saturdays from 9 to 1 on Upper Front Street.



And there are online nutrition classes available at the CCE Broome Nutrition Programs Facebook page.

Watch the full demonstration below: