Nutrition in the Kitchen: Blueberry Muffins

Learn how to make delicious, healthy blueberry muffins with Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutrition Educator Ann Supa.

You will need:

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1 Tbsp all purpose flour

1 cup white flour

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp salt

1 egg

1 cup non fat plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup skim milk

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and prepare a 2 1/2 inch muffin tin by lightly greasing or lining with paper cups.

In a small bowl, toss blueberries with 1 tsp flour and seet aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda, nutmeg and salt.

Set aside.

Separately, combine the egg, yogurt and milk.

Mix until smooth.

Stir the wet mixture into the dry mixture until just barely combined.

Stir in the blueberries.

Bake about 20 minutes until golden.

This recipe will make 1 dozen.