Nutrition in the Kitchen: Blueberry muffins

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another popular berry was the featured item again in the latest installment of Nutrition in the Kitchen.

Ann Supa, a Nutrition Educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension, made some delicious blueberry muffins for us.

Supa found a basic sour cream blueberry muffin recipe and substituted non fat plain green yogurt, skim milk, used whole wheat flower and cut back on salt.

These muffins are around 150 calories, ones you find in stores are close to 500 calories.

Blueberries have a lot of vitamins and minerals in them, like Vitamin C, fiber and magnesium.

Supa says this is a fun treat to bake.

“It’s fun to make things with your children so I encourage you to try making this recipe with your kids. As you say it didn’t involve any use of the stove or anything, we didn’t have any sharp knives so this is a perfect recipe to share with young children and family,” says Supa.

Supa says the there are a lot of you pick blueberry places all around Broome County, or you can visit the Broome County Regional Farmers Market every Saturday to purchase them.

You can watch her prepare the dish at BinghamtonHomepage.com.

And get more eating ideas and advice at the CCEBroomeNutrition Programs page on Facebook.

Watch Supa’s full demonstration here.