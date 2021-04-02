Nutrition in the Kitchen: Beans and Greens

BINGHAMTON, NY – This month’s Nutrition in the Kitchen segment features a quick and easy meal using fresh dark leafy greens that a full of nutrients.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Nutrition Educator Rachel Parsons made Beans and Greens using Swiss chard acquired at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

Parsons says dark leafy greens, like chard, collard greens, beet greens and spinach, are full of antioxidants, vitamins A, K and C as well as iron and calcium.

The dish includes black-eyed peas, an excellent source of protein and fiber, as well as no-salt canned tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, hot sauce and spices.

Parsons says the recipe calls for collard greens but she substituted the chard.

“My family really likes Swiss chard. And the sweet of that maple syrup and the spicy of the hot sauce just really creates a wonderful taste. My family loves it and that’s always the test with recipes that I recommend,” says Parsons.

The dish is served over whole grains such as whole wheat pasta, brown rice or quinoa.

Parsons says that while leafy greens tend to be in most abundance in the early summer, they are available year-round and can be used in soups, with pasta or with eggs.

Sign up for online classes on the CCE Broome Nutrition Programs Facebook page.

Watch the full demonstration below: