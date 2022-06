In this episode of Nutrition in the Kitchen Ann Supa will go over how to make a Banana Split. This is can be a tasty snack or a breakfast item. What kid would not want a banana split for breakfast? It’s an inexpensive recipe to make as well as how you want to make it and include in it.

The ingredients you will need are:

1 Banana

Goat plain yogurt

Peanut butter or nut butter available

Strawberries

2 T of granola

Watch Ann’s full demonstration below: