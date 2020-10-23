Nutrion in the Kitchen: Stuffed Acorn Squash

BINGHAMTON, NY – Time once again for Nutrition in the Kitchen, our monthly collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County.

This month, CCE Nutrition Educator Ann Supa is making a sausage-stuffed acorn squash.

She starts with an acorn squash that she purchased from Shared Roots Farm at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

Then she fills it with a mix of goat meat sausage, mushrooms, apples and more.

Supa says acorn squash is a winter squash, like butternut, spaghetti or red kuri.

They’re known for their hard shell, which allows them to stay ripe for weeks, even months in the case of butternut.

Supa says acorn squash is filled with vitamins A and C, fiber and antioxidants.

She says they’re plentiful now at the farmers market so its time to stock up.

“Maybe cook once but eat it twice. So, you could cook one batch and then have it for 2 meals. So, save your time so that when you’re busy, you have a meal all ready for you in the freezer,” says Supa.

You can find out more nutrition information and recipe tips at CCEBroomeCounty.com/nutrition.

The Broome County Regional Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 to 1 year-round.

You can watch the entire cooking demonstration below.