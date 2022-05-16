BINGHAMTON, NY – After being cooped up throughout the pandemic, nursing homes are getting their residents out and about.

This past week was nursing home week, and some folks at the Bridgewater Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation finally got a chance be outside.

Some residents had not left their unit since the pandemic began.

Bridgewater celebrated with outdoor activities such as gardening, lawn games, special meals, and a visit from a local ice cream truck.

Administrator Jade Ebeling says residents are ready to return to normalcy.

“And we didn’t get a lot of opportunities to get out and be with each other so this year our theme is just to reconnect, to be there for each other and come together. Enjoy being outside in nature, being with our friends and families and its been great so far,” she says.

A deejay was on hand to play music and provide entertainment.

Ebeling says the most requested field trip by the residents is to go fishing.