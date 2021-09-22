Nursing homes across America struggle with severe staffing shortages

WASHINGTON, DC – A new survey by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living found that around 14,000 nursing homes around the country are facing labor shortages.

86% of nursing homes and 77% of assisted living providers have said their workforce has dipped significantly over the past 3 months, and nearly ever nursing home and assisted living facility in the country is facing a staffing shortage.

7 out of 10 nursing homes say the struggling is finding qualified candidates and unemployment benefits.

Because of this, almost all nursing homes have staff working extra hours and over half of them are limited new admissions.

78% of nursing homes are afraid they may have to close their faciliites.

“The survey demonstrates the severe workforce challenges long term care providers are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many facilities are struggling to hire and retain staff that are needed to serve millions of vulnerable residents,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL.

Parkinson is calling on Congress to help fund and address the staffing shortages.