Nursing home visitation now allowed for everyone

NEW YORK STATE – Governor Cuomo released new nursing home visitation guidance yesterday.

The new rules, which took effect immediately, allow visitation at all times and for all residents.

There will still be safeguards in place like not being able to visit unvaccinated residents in areas of high community spread and lower resident vaccination rates, residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection or those in isolation or quarantine.

The Department of Health says that nursing home positive cases have dropped 80% since peaking in mid-January.

The DOH is strongly suggesting nursing homes continue to offer testing for visitors.