ALBANY, NY – State Lawmakers are demanding answers as to why an executive order put in place under the Cuomo administration put COVID positive patients in nursing homes.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine tells us what some would like to see happen under the new Governor and health commissioner.

Lawmakers tell me they want to learn from the mistakes that happened early on in the pandemic when it comes to nursing home COVID deaths.

15,000 of our most vulnerable population lost their life. There was a 50 percent under count the AG’s investigation said.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused of not fully disclosing COVID death numbers in nursing homes.

On March 25th, 2020 a state directive placed COVID positive patients into nursing homes and wasn’t reversed until weeks later.

Now Republican lawmakers say it’s time to unravel the truth and want the new state health commissioner, Mary Bassett, to provide a public report as to how and why decisions were made that impacted the health and safety of those in nursing homes.

“in this case, we want the new the new department of health commissioner to do her investigation. She’s new. She’s not compromised right now. And we think a deep dive talking to some people who might have been in the room with the commissioner and Governor would help give closure to our family members,” says Senator Tedisco.

Senator Tedisco also wants an independent bi-partisan commission to conduct an investigation.

Democratic Asssemblyman Ron Kim is sponsoring a version of this in the Assembly, and tells me it seems as though Commissioner Bassett is playing coy when it comes to this issue.

“she doesn’t seem to fully understand how and why those policies were wrong and that is the whole reason why we are doing this. To take incrimental steps to provide justice, ultimately provide justice to families and send the strongest message to the state and to the industry that we will not repeat these mistakes moving forward,” says Kim.

I reached out to both the Department of Health and the Governor’s office but have not gotten a response.

Senator Tedisco is also pushing for March 25th to become an annual day of remembrance for the thousands of nursing home residents who died from this pandemic.