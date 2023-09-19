(WIVT/WBGH) – The leaders of both local colleges are helping SUNY address a statewide shortage of nurses.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger and SUNY Broome President Tony Hawkins have been named to a new SUNY-wide Future of Health Care Workforce Task Force.

The 11-member group was assembled by SUNY Chancellor John King. Its focus will be on expanding educational opportunities for health care professions in response to chronic understaffing, especially among skilled nurses.

Both SUNY Broome and BU have sizeable nursing programs.