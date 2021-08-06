Nurse for the Binghamton School District celebrates her 90th birthday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Joyce DeRitis is coming up on her 90th birthday and celebrates 55 years as a school nurse within the Binghamton School District.

DeRitis has been taking care of students and facility for decades, dating back to 1966 when she was hired.

She is also an alumna of B-C-S-D, graduating in 1949.

She went to Cortland and pursued a degree in health.

DeRitis says as she was getting ready to graduate, she couldn’t decide if she wanted to be a nurse or teacher, and her counselor said ‘you can do both.’

She says so much as changed over her years here, but the district has always been able to accommodate her.

“It’s just been my salvation, being here. I really appreciate the fact that the district allows me to be here,” says DeRitis.

DeRitis says if anyone is considering being a nurse to not rule out being a school nurse.

DeRitis has always been very active within the community, she says it’s what keeps her young.

When asked if she has any plans to retire, she says she hopes the district will allow her to stay until she’s ready to go, which isn’t any time soon.