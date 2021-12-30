BINGHAMTON, NY – With New Years a couple of days away, County Executive Jason Garnar shares his concerns.

In his weekly COVID briefing, Garnar was asking everyone to be safe this holiday, wear a mask, stay in small gatherings, and if you don’t feel good- stay home.

Cases have passed January 2021 totals, however, the number of deaths remains lower, which Garnar believes is due to people getting vaccinated and the booster.

With the weekend coming up, Garnar fears what the COVID numbers will look come next month.

“It is going to be a very difficult time, the most difficult time that we have ever seen for a lot of people. It is really up to each and everyone of us to be responsible, not just for our health, but the health of the community,” he said.

Starting Monday, 87,000 masks will be distributed around the county for people to take.

They can be found at all nine libraries, Senior Centers, and other public buildings.