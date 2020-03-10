Number 5 property project gets green light

BINGHAMTON – A plan to transform the Number 5 restaurant property in Binghamton has finally been approved.

The project, which would construct a Mirabito gas station and People’s National Bank in the parking lot and convert the old firehouse into commercial space, received unanimous approval last night during its third hearing before the city’s Planning Commission.

The board unanimously approved the measure, satisfied by the changes developer Brett Pritchard made to traffic flow, site drainage, and other concerns.

Number 5 owner Jim McCoy says he is glad to be focusing on other things, like his restaurant in Endicott, Lampy’s.