Now that Chris Collins’s seat is open, it’s up to Governor Cuomo to fill it

ALBANY N.Y – The resignation of Collins from the US House of Representatives leaves an open seat for New York’s 27th Congressional District.

“In light of the resignation of the gentleman from New York, Mr. Collins, the whole number of the House is 433.”

And, now it’s up to Governor Cuomo to review what to do about the opening.

On WAMC’s The Roundtable with Alan Chartock, the Governor had this to say when asked if there will be a special election, or if the seat will remain open until the 2020 election:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) “Western New York deserves representation, so I would be inclined to fill the vacancy sooner rather than later.”

But, Cuomo says he can’t hold an election for this November.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) “…on the timing. Once I declare an election there’s a certain amount of time to do it. I don’t believe, legally, I can.”

((Corina Cappabianca, NYS Capitol Correspondent)) The Governor also noted the need for a representative to fight for federal assistance.

He mentioned the Buffalo Skyway Corridor project as a reason to get a new person in, whether they be republican or democrat quickly.

At the State Capitol Corina Cappabianca.