November is Adoption Awareness Month

BINGHAMTON, NY – November is National Adoption Awareness Month, and the Children’s Home in Binghamton is shining a spotlight on the topic.

The foster-to-adopt agency has been working with Broome County DSS since 2010, and in that time, they have helped 178 kids find homes.

Katie Bennett joined the Children’s Home as a foster parent a few years back.

Her first child she fostered was Ana , who Katie picked up from the hospital.

Two and a half years later, Katie adopted Ana, joining the family along with her husband and their three born children.

Katie says the decision to be a foster parent is not one to be taken lightly.

“A lot of people want to foster and adopt, and it sounds very lovely. It sounds very, like a fairytale. Like we’ll live happily ever after. But, these kids come with a lot, and they’ve gone through a lot. So, there’s two sides to the story. One side is is there’s hurt in their past. And the other side is that we’re able to give them a loving home and support, and consistency,” says Bennett.

While Ana may have found her forever home, there are still many kids waiting for theirs.

During this month, the Children’s Home is hopeful to find homes for the 21 kids currently in their adoption unit.