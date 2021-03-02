Nourish New York program receives third round of funding

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo announced an additional 25 million dollars of funding towards helping New York families in need.

The Nourish New York program received this third round of funding to continue connecting more than 4 thousand of the state’s farmers to local food banks like the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and other emergency food providers.

With many families and farmers struggling in the pandemic, the state hopes this initiative can help both producers and consumers.

The program also is used to distribute dairy vouchers to be redeemed in grocery stores.

21 million pounds of surplus New-York produced agricultural products have been delivered to more than 1.3 million households since Nourish NY was launched this past April in response to the pandemic.