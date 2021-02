CHENANGO COUNTY – A Chenango County woman was able to moooove past the competition to take home the title of state dairy princess.

Shelby Benjamin of Norwich was crowned the 2021-22 New York State Dairy Princess yesterday.

Benjamin, formerly the Chenango County Dairy Princess, will take over the duties of state spokesperson for the dairy industry.

Benjamin was the winner of the Speech portion of the competition, sending her into the top 7 finalists before being selected as the overall winner.