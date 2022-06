NORWICH, NY – The Chenango County Health Department is hosting a free COVID-19 booster clinic on June 27th.

The clinic will be held at Weiler Park on 33 Borden Ave from 1-3 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

You will need to complete a health screening form before your shot and wait 15 minutes after receiving your shot. Please remember to bring your vaccine card for updating.

Call 607-337-1660 for more information.