NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the Norwich chapter of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation are inviting the community to join them in the fight against childhood cancer as they get ready for their latest fundraising event.

Coinciding with Hidden Spring Brewhouse’s “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” weekend, the foundation will host their two-day “Halfway to St. Baldrick’s” fundraiser and raffle on September 15 and September 16. The event will be held at Hidden Springs Brewhouse.

With only six months to go until the 2024 St. Baldrick’s event, the foundation will be raffling off donated items from local organizations, vendors and individuals to help raise money for cancer research efforts. Raffle tickets will be on sale from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and again from 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are one for $1 or six for $5. Raffle items will be set up in the tap room for viewing and guests can enter to win during the duration of ticket sales. Winners will be drawn by the Norwich St. Baldrick’s Committee on Sunday morning. You do not need to be present in order to win. St. Baldrick’s is a national head shaving event for cancer research, occurring every March.

“Over the past couple of years, Hidden Springs Brewhouse has graciously welcomed us to join in their annual event. Prior to that, we raffled the donated baskets and items off at our main head shaving event in March, but the pandemic forced us to change our course of action. Thanks to our many supporters, the raffle event has been a huge success leading to thousands of local dollars being donated to this special cause. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to fundraise and share the mission of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation at the halfway mark to our main head shaving event held in March each year,” said Event Co-Organizer Marissa Phelps.

While participating in the raffle, attendees will also be able to enjoy Hidden Spring’s extensive list of craft beverages as well as live music from local bands. Performances are set to include Sons of Eastwood on Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Ryan Clan on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., and to close out the weekend, Beadle Brothers Trio will take the stage on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer and donor-based charity committed to finding cures for childhood cancers. Since 2005, the organization has granted $338 million to support the development of research in order to give survivors the opportunity to be a kid and the chance to live a long and healthy life.

For more information on the Halfway to St. Baldricks fundraiser, the Norwich chapter of the foundation, and the upcoming 2024 St. Baldricks head-shaving event, visit Norwich St. Baldrick’s on Facebook.

Hidden Springs Brewhouse is located at 170 Country Road 31 in Norwich.