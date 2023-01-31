BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Norwich native, who grew up singing, dancing and acting, is showing off all of those skills on the Forum stage.

Kaitlyn Jackson is part of the touring production of “Anastasia” which Broadway in Binghamton is presenting last night and tonight.

Jackson portrays Tsarina Alexandra in several scenes, but is also a member of the ensemble playing a wide variety of roles.

There are lots of costume changes, singing, dancing and different characters.

Jackson says it can be exhausting but she’s very glad to have been chosen for this production which started 6 months ago and continues touring through May.

As a teenager, Jackson recorded a pair of albums, toured locally with her band Kaitlyn Jackson and Hometown and was a contestant on season 13 of American Idol in 2014.

She says she’s loving the hometown support she’s receiving.

“It really does feel like the community is around me. The Norwich cast of the high school musical came last night. I actually assistant directed “Cinderella” for them last year, so I know a lot of the kids which is great. So, they all came and that was really awesome to have them in the house.”

Jackson got a degree from Ithaca College focused on acting and musical theater.

This is her first time touring with a professional show.

There’s another performance of Anastasia tonight at the Forum at 7:30.