Norwich man sentenced for child pornography

NORWICH, NY – A Norwich Man was sentenced today for sending and receiving child pornography.

57 year- old Robert Bresee admitted to having uploaded 70 images of child pornography to a Google account, as well as having an additional 21 photos on his phone.

Bresee was previously convicted in Chenango County court of Rape in the First Degree and is currently a Sexually Violent Offender

He will serve 15 years in prison, as well as a 15- year term of supervised release, which will start after he is let out of jail.