Norwich man sentenced for child pornography

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORWICH, NY – A Norwich Man was sentenced today for sending and receiving child pornography.

57 year- old Robert Bresee admitted to having uploaded 70 images of child pornography to a Google account, as well as having an additional 21 photos on his phone.

Bresee was previously convicted in Chenango County court of Rape in the First Degree and is currently a Sexually Violent Offender

He will serve 15 years in prison, as well as a 15- year term of supervised release, which will start after he is let out of jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News