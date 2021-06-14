Norwich man faces minimum of 35 years in federal prison for sexual abuse and child pornography

A Norwich man faces a minimum of 35 years in federal prison for sexually abusing children and creating and possessing child pornography.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Patrick Kain created sexually explicit images and video of 3 children, all about 5 years old, between 2016 and 2019.

Kain plead guilty to 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a child for secretly recording their genitals.

He also admitted to possessing child porn produced by others.

Kain was already a registered sex offender dating back to a sexual abuse conviction in Chenango County in 2014.

