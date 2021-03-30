Norwich man arrested on child pornography charges

NORWICH, NY – A Norwich man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

New York State Police searched the home of 43 year-old Charles Rowe and charged him with possessing and promoting a sexual performance by a child over the internet.

