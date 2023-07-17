NORIWICH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Norwich man has been arrested on multiple charges after a July 6 incident.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Rick Donnelly, 39, for violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law. He allegedly failed to comply and began driving in a reckless manner at high speeds. Police say he then drove onto private property, damaging it with his vehicle.

Donnelly is being charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

Donnelly was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and was taken to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $5,000.00 cash bail.