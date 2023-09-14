NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A two-vehicle crash in Norwich claimed the life of one woman and injured three others on Tuesday.

In the afternoon of September 12, New York State Police at Norwich were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a reported car crash at the intersection of State Highway 12 and County Road 32 in the Town of North Norwich.

After an investigation, police determined that a 75-year-old male of Sherburne was traveling north on State Highway 12 in a Ford Explorer when 82-year-old Lorena Mayes of Norwich pulled out into the direct path of his vehicle after stopping on County Highway 32 at the intersection of State Highway 12. She was driving a Buick Lucerne.

Mayes was transported to Chenango Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

A 91-year-old female was a passenger in Mayes’ Buick at the time of the accident. She was transported by Norwich Ambulance to Chenango Memorial Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The 75-year-old man driving the Ford Explorer had a 66-year-old female passenger in his vehicle during the incident. The two sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries and were both transported to Basset Hospital in Cooperstown.