ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The pool at Northside Park in the Village of Endicott is closed until further notice due to security concerns.

The village posted to its Facebook page and announced that it is implementing enhanced security measures to address safety challenges at the pool. The announcement says that the pool’s hours will close earlier, and that there will be an increased presence of Street Department personnel. The village says it is in the process of hiring monitors to oversee the pool, carousel and park.