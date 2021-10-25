Northside Park to host “Scareousel” Halloween weekend

Looking to try your hand at a more advanced carving technique? Marc Evan, one of the country’s premiere pumpkin carvers, is ready to lend some tips. (Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, NY – Take advantage of Halloween in Binghamton with the Village of Endicott and Little Italy’s “Scareousel at Northside Park” event.

The carousel will open for 3 days for a special event, featuring a spooky Halloween ride for kids of all ages, featuring a headless horseman who may pop up behind you!

The event is suitable for young children and is free of charge.

Hours of operation are Friday from 4-8, Saturday from 2-8 and Sunday from 4-8.

Afterwards, on Saturday, you can head to New Life Ministries for a Trunks of Treats Event from 5 to 7.