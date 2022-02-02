BINGHAMTON, NY – Just as Binghamton has taken steps to address the food desert on the city’s Northside, a pharmacy desert is developing in the same neighborhood.

A sign on the door of the CVS at 34 West State Street indicates that the pharmacy will close on March 1st.

It leaves the immediate neighborhood without a drug store, the closest now being the Walgreens on Robinson Street on the other side of the Brandywine Highway.

The closing comes just months after CVS closed its downtown location on Court Street.

At the time, prescriptions there were being transferred to the West State Street store.

Now, all of the Northside store’s prescriptions will be transferred to 163 Robinson.

A CVS spokesperson tells NewsChannel 34 that maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor when making store closure decisions.

CVS continues to have 3 locations within the city.