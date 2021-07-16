Northeastern primitive rendezvous takes participants back to the 1600s

NEWARK VALLEY – You can step back in time a couple of centuries or more this weekend in Newark Valley at a living history encampment.

The Northeastern Primitive Rendezvous is set up on land across from the Bement-Billings Farmstead along Route 38.

A few hundred living history participants will recreate a rendezvous, which was a gathering of fur and other traders in the years between 1640 and 1840 in North America.

This year’s theme is Past, Present and Future.

“If we don’t know our past, how can we ever plan our future? You learn from the mistakes of the past and you go forward. This is something that’s always good. And it’s nice to know how did we get to where we are,” says Sengundo Karen Fuller.

While the participants will be camping for a total of 9 days, the public is welcome in tomorrow and Sunday from 10 until 4.

There will be demonstrations of blacksmithing, candlemaking, leather tanning and spinning, as well as black powder rifles, archery and tomahawk and knife throws.