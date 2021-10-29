North Country fall foliage at peak, reports say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Leaves will remain bright across the North Country as the region closes out October.

The eighth 2021 I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report for New York State has been released and reports expect beautiful peak foliage across the Finger Lakes and parts of the Hudson Valley, however, peak to past-peak conditions are expected in the Thousand Islands-Seaway region.

According to the report, just-past-peak conditions are expected in Jefferson County on Wellesley Island and areas directly inland. This will bring near-total leaf change and bright shades of red and orange.

In St. Lawrence County, the report predicted peak to just-past-peak conditions throughout Halloween weekend. This is expected with a 75% color change and bright yellow leaves, along with some orange. With this change, a significant amount of leaves are predicted to fall.

Foliage in the Adirondacks is mostly past-peak. The report said that a complete color change is expected around Queensbury and Crown Point. However, some colors remain around Lake George.

Ready for Week 8 of the Fall Foliage Report? Check out our interactive map to see color changes near you and across the state with beautiful peak foliage arriving in the Finger Lakes and parts of the Hudson Valley! #NYLovesFall For the detailed report: https://t.co/cR3za3ZTt7 pic.twitter.com/O1hS4uYvHO — I LOVE NEW YORK (@I_LOVE_NY) October 27, 2021

The report said that foliage change remains uneven across the state, and some travelers may continue to find that an abundance of green leaves even in areas classified as peak and near-peak.

I LOVE NY’s Fall Foliage Report is completed through data obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for the coming weekend. Reports are issued every Wednesday afternoon in the fall season.