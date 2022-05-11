BINGHAMTON, NY – A North Carolina man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Binghamton man on Floral Avenue yesterday morning.

Binghamton Police have charged 28-year-old Justin Williams of Greenville, North Carolina with murder.

Williams is accused of shooting 31-year-old Victor Texidor in the parking lot of 58 Floral Ave yesterday at 11:20 a.m.

Police say the incident is related to a domestic dispute and Texidor did not live at the apartment complex.

Williams and 2 other men were pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police while traveling south on Interstate 81 not long after the shooting.

Police recovered sixteen 9 millimeter casings at the scene and say they found a 9 millimeter ghost gun and a 9 millimeter Smith and Wesson handgun that they believe were used in the killing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Binghamton Detectives at 772-7080.