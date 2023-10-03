BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Norfolk Southern has caved to political pressure and agreed to repair many of its dilapidated railroad bridges in the City of Binghamton.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the railroad company has begun rehabilitation of the Glenwood Avenue underpass.

Norfolk Southern has pledged to work on several other bridges that were deemed in poor or severe condition next year, including ones on Jarvis, Murray and Water Streets, for a total of seven bridges. Plus, the company disclosed that it already had plans to replace a steel rail bridge over Clinton Street next year.

Earlier this year, Kraham paid Hunt Engineers $41,000 to prepare a 900-page report detailing the deplorable condition of Binghamton’s 25 railroad bridges.

All but three are owned by Norfolk Southern with the remainder owned by New York Susquehanna and Western.

Kraham received political support from both of New York’s U.S. Senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Congressman Marc Molinaro in calling on the Federal Railroad Administration to launch an investigation.

Unlike road bridges, rail bridges are private property and not subject to local oversight.