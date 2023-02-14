OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recognized an Owego club has been around for more than a century.

The chamber named the Owego Rotary Club as February’s nonprofit spotlight.

The chamber stopped by the club’s weekly noon meeting this afternoon to present a commemorative plaque.

The Owego Rotary currently has 67 members.

Many of whom are doctors, teachers, lawyers, and business owners in the Owego community.

The president of rotary, Paul Phillips says that some of the members have been a part of rotary for over 40 years and says that if his wife hadn’t already had a membership, he may have never gotten involved.

President of the Owego Rotary Club Paul Phillips says, “I’m honored to be associated with so many of the people in this club, that I would have never had the opportunity of meeting had I not joined rotary. It’s been an incredible group of people, and I’ve been a member for seven years now, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.”

The Owego Rotary meets every Tuesday at noon at the Belva Lockwood Inn, and in the evenings on the first Tuesday of every month.