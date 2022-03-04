BINGHAMTON, NY – A local non-fiction writer published her debut novel back in January.

Jennifer Corgan has also done some freelance and copy writing as well but has never written a novel.

This novel, No Other Choice, tackles child abuse, and it’s takes you through two little girls’ journeys to try and get help and get away from their abuser.

As the book goes along, the girls eventually find people that love them and want to help them.

Corgan knows that this isn’t talked about enough, and she wants readers to know that there is always someone out there willing to help.

“Cause this book is very raw and emotional. It is graphic and I want people to know it’s okay to share those things and not be ashamed and have to hide it like this is a big hidden secret, with people,” says Cogan.

Part of the proceeds are going to the Hannah House in South Carolina, an organization that offers counseling for girls dealing with child abuse.

Corgan also wrote a book filled with resources if anyone were to need it, just type in Jennifer Ann Corgan in Amazon and her books will pop right up.