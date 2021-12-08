BINGHAMTON, NY – So far so good for Broome County hospitals when it comes to elective procedures and bed capacity.

Despite being identified as being at risk of coming under the state’s capacity threshold for limiting non-emergent care, both Wilson and Lourdes Hospitals were spared the restrictions by the state this week.

Governor Hochul had declared that hospitals with less than 10 percent of beds available would need to curtail elective procedures.

Some nearby hospitals are subject to the mandate, including Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and A-O Fox in Oneonta.