No evictions in New York State until January, some say it’s not enough

ALBANY, NY – Some tenant advocates say Governor Cuomo’s latest executive order extending the residential eviction moratorium until January 1st doesn’t go far enough.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on their concerns.

In March, Governor Cuomo put out his first residential eviction moratorium executive order.

And, in June he signed the Tenant Safe Harbor Act which protects renters who have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 State of Emergency from eviction.

His latest executive order expands the protections of that law through the end of the year.

But, some tenant advocates say there’s been confusion.

((Ellen Davidson, The Legal Aid Society))

We’ve seen that across the state landlords are moving forward with serving notices of eviction giving tenants two weeks to contest the case or be evicted. And since the tenants don’t understand what they need to do in order to contest the case, my guess is that a lot of people are going to get evicted who might have been covered by the executive order.

Another issue is that in some cases rent payments are adding up.

((Robert Romaker, Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York))

When we have people that are calling us you know it used to be two or three months of rent do and now it’s four or five six months of rent, so it makes it a lot harder for cases to you know be favorably resolved, because there hasn’t been any rental assistance that’s come through, which is really what’s needed.

He says it would benefit renters and landlords.

((Robert Romaker, Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York))

We need tenant rental assistance so when the cases are resumed, people have a fighting chance in being able to save their tenancies and so landlords can get their payment and make their mortgage payment, pay their taxes and insurance and all the things like that.

Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York is one of several groups that has received a grant from the state Attorney General’s Office to “provide support for tenants facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”