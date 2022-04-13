CORTLAND, NY – Graduation season is coming soon, and the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure everyone gets there safely.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is participating in the No Empty Chair Campaign, which raises awareness of dangers on the roads. The goal is to educate everyone so there are no empty chairs at graduations.

For the week of April 25th-29th, law enforcement will focus on education of the following topics:

Monday, April 25th – Speeding in School Zones

Tuesday, April 26th– Seat belt and Child Restraints

Wednesday, April 27th– Cell Phone Use and Texting

Thursday, April 28th– Operation Safe Stop

Friday, April 29th – Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving.