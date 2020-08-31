No Burn Broome issues position paper on opposition to battery recycling facility

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – A grassroots organization looking to stop the development of a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Endicott issued a 48 page position paper today.

No Burn Broome held a Zoom call with the media this afternoon to outline its opposition to the controversial project.

A plan by SungEel MMC Americas to operate the battery processing plant on the Huron campus is currently on hold as the DEC has asked the company to outline a plan for addressing P-FAS compounds in the batteries.

No Burn Broome, which calls the facility an incinerator, argues that the valuable metals in the batteries can be separated using mild acids instead, thereby reducing the risk of toxic air pollution.

Retired Chemistry Professor Paul Connett says the group is pleading with Governor Cuomo to put a stop to the project, much like he did with fracking.

“No Burn Broome, in our letter to Governor Cuomo, applauded his swift and strong actions against fracking. We don’t have it in New York State. Of course, down south in Pennsylvania they have it. We need that same kind of urgency and respect for health,” he says.

No Burn Broome continues to stage marches and attend village meetings in an effort to thwart the project.

SungEel has said previously that the DEC has debunked many of the group’s assertions and that the facility will be safe for the surrounding neighborhood.

The company did not provide a response to today’s Zoom news conference.