ALBANY, NY – Today, the New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council voted to get rid of the booster shot mandate for health care workers.

The decision comes after the mandate was delayed from going into effect last month.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us why.

At at the Public Health and Health Planning Council’s meeting, a handful of speakers coming before the committee sharing their stance against booster shot mandates for health care workers.

“There’s just no doubt that in the hospitals, the staffing isn’t what it was because people aren’t coming into the field as much. And if you think about it, if they have a choice, which all health care workers do because of their skills, they can go elsewhere,” says recently retired healthcare worker, Jim.

Last month the Health Care Association of New York State asked for a 90 day extension before the booster mandate went into effect. That request was granted to avoid major staffing issues. And now:

“We are extremely happy that this morning as we read the new regulations that were adopted by the PHHPC this morning, the booster mandate is no longer a requirement,” says Gary Fitzgerald of the Iroquois Health Care Alliance.

The New York State Department of Health telling me that while it will no longer be required, it still must be added to the State Registry before it’s effective.

“The regulation we interpret it, relys on the CDC guidance as to what hospital workers have to have as far as vaccinations. So, we are thrilled about that because we’ve had an extreme shortage of workforce in our hospitals throughout the pandemic and before, and that booster mandate would have really caused a lot of hospitals and nursing homes not to be able to operate,” says Gary.