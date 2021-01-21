No appointments available at the Johnson City vaccination site

JOHNSON CITY, NY – According to the New York State Department of Health website, there are no appointments available at the mass vaccination site in Johnson City through April 16th.

The operation opened Tuesday inside large tents on Binghamton University Foundation property next to the Walmart.

It administers the Pfizer vaccine 7 days per week with appointments scheduled from 8am to 6:15 each day.

Of the state’s 13 mass vaccination sites, only those in Plattsburgh and Potsdam have available slots according to the website.